Dallas Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired on Officers Sunday, Department Says

A man shot by Dallas Police during an exchange of gunfire near Fair Park Sunday night has died, police say.

The department said officers were called to a disturbance in a parking lot on the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they reported seeing several men arguing and that at least one of the men was armed with a gun.

Police said that when the armed man saw the officers he began walking in their direction and soon after started shooting at them. Dallas Police said two officers returned fire, striking the man at least once.

The man, identified by Dallas Police Monday morning as 61-year-old Donathy Doddy, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died sometime Sunday night.

One other person was hit during the gunfire and is in stable condition, Dallas Police confirmed. Police did not say who shot the second person and no specific details about their injuries were released.

The Dallas Police Department said they would be holding a news conference on the shooting on Wednesday and that they would release bodyworn camera footage at that time.

NBC 5 obtained records showing Doddy was accused of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in August. It's not immediately clear what the group of men was arguing about Sunday night.

The department said the two officers who fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after a shooting involving an officer.

The Office of Community Police Oversight was notified and was at the scene investigating late Sunday. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office also responded and will conduct its own separate investigation into the shooting involving police.