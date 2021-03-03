Dallas Police Department Holds Family Benefit for Fallen Officer Mitchell Penton

The Dallas Police Department is holding a benefit for fallen officer Mitchell Penton.

According to police, Penton was killed when his patrol car was struck by a Kia Forte at a high rate of speed on Feb. 13.

Police said Penton was directing traffic around a previous crash along the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane at the time of the incident.

The impact knocked Penton off his feet and onto the road. He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Penton was a husband and father of one child with another on the way.

The family benefit will be held Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Northeast Patrol Station located at 9915 East Northwest Highway.