Dallas

Dallas Police Department Holds Family Benefit for Fallen Officer Mitchell Penton

Penton was a husband and father of one child with another on the way

Dallas Police Department/ NBC5

The Dallas Police Department is holding a benefit for fallen officer Mitchell Penton.

According to police, Penton was killed when his patrol car was struck by a Kia Forte at a high rate of speed on Feb. 13.

Police said Penton was directing traffic around a previous crash along the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane at the time of the incident.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

open texas Mar 2

Gov. Abbott Says It's Time to ‘Open Texas 100%,' Ends COVID-19 Mask Mandate

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

The impact knocked Penton off his feet and onto the road. He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Penton was a husband and father of one child with another on the way.

The family benefit will be held Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Northeast Patrol Station located at 9915 East Northwest Highway.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police DepartmentFallen Dallas Officerfamily benefit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us