Dallas Police Chief Fires Officer Accused of Using Deadly Force on Suspect

Dallas police Chief Eddie García fired two sergeants and suspended a third Tuesday after separate accusations of unnecessary force; unwelcome comments; and false testimony in a court proceeding.

Sgt. James Bristo and Sgt. Carlos Valarezo were fired, while Sgt. Kung Seng received a three-day suspension, according to department spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell. All three can appeal the chief’s disciplinary decisions under civil-service rules. Their attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

García declined to comment.

Bristo, who was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, faced three allegations: using unnecessary force on Aug. 28, 2021, and failing to complete a “response to resistance report” after using the force, as well as engaging in adverse conduct when he was arrested on an official oppression charge months later, Mitchell said.

Bristo turned himself in March 3 on the misdemeanor charge after police said he choked an arrested man at a hospital with a type of hold reserved only for when deadly force is necessary. Mitchell declined to elaborate on the adverse conduct allegation.

