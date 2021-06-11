Dallas Police Asking for Help in Identifying Woman Found Dead

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman found dead on June 5.

The victim was in the 7600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

The woman was found wearing a green Baylor Bears t-shirt, light-colored Charlotte Russe sweatpants and a sports bra.

She also had tattoos on her right leg, including a tribal design and the names "Gregario" and "Brianna".

If you have any information on the identity of the victim, you're asked to call 214-671-3701 or 469-475-6004. Refer to case number 099397-2021.