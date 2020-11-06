Dallas

Dallas Police Ask for Community Input in Search for New Chief

The survey will be open until Dec. 1

The Dallas Police Department is asking for community input in the search for a new police chief.

According to the Dallas Police Department, community members are invited to take a survey to give their input on leadership qualities, departmental priorities, and professional qualifications.

The survey is available online in English and Spanish, police said.

Community members may also provide feedback by phone at 214-671-5190.

Police said the survey will close on Dec. 1.

