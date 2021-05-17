Dallas

Dallas PD Assistant Chief Makes Short List of Candidates for Columbus PD Chief

Avery Moore oversees the Dallas Police Department's Investigations and Tactical Branch

NBC 5 News

Ohio's capital city has narrowed the list of candidates for the job of police chief to four, two men and two women, all of them from outside the agency as promised by the Columbus mayor.

A public forum introducing the finalists is scheduled for Wednesday, with the goal of a selection by month's end.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mayor Andrew Ginther, a Democrat, has repeatedly said an outside candidate is needed to enact broad cultural changes within the agency.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

87th Texas Legislature 10 mins ago

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

Unemployment benefits 37 mins ago

Gov. Abbott Ends $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Payment Effective Next Month

The finalists are Elaine Bryant, a deputy Detroit police chief; Derrick Diggs, chief of the Fort Myers Police Department in Florida and a former Toledo police chief; Avery Moore, an assistant Dallas police chief; and Ivonne Roman, former Newark, New Jersey police chief and co-founder of the 30x30 initiative to boost women in policing 30% by 2030.

Moore is a 30-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. He also oversees some 865 officers and civilian support staff in the Investigations and Tactical Branch. One of three support branches in the department, it consists of the Investigations Bureau, Tactical Bureau, Homicide Unit, Explosive Ordinance Division and the Love Field (Airport) Unit.

Ginther and other officials invited the Justice Department last month to review the department of about 1,900 sworn officers for deficiencies and racial disparities in several areas.

The department is under scrutiny amid recent fatal shootings of Black people by white officers, including the April 20 death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant. Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered the city to alter the way it responds to mass protests, saying officers ran "amok" during racial injustice and police brutality protests last summer.

Associated Press and NBC 5 Staff

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police DepartmentColumbusColumbus police department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us