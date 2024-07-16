Dallas officer accused of posting ‘aim better' online after Trump assassination attempt

Following an assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, a Dallas police sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of posting "aim better" on social media over the weekend.

The Dallas Police Department issued a news release stating they received an internal complaint on Saturday, July 13, regarding Sergeant Arturo Martinez's alleged comment on a social media platform.

The post was believed to have been related to the shooting at Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pa., which was an incident that wounded Trump and two spectators and resulted in two deaths, including the shooter.

As a result of the allegations, Sgt. Martinez was placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Martinez has been with the Dallas Police Department since 2010 and is assigned to the robbery unit. He’s listed online as secretary of the Dallas National Latino Law Enforcement Organization, one of the Department's largest officer associations.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia released a statement following Martinez's leave on Monday.

“When I received the notification regarding the comment posted, disappointed would be an understatement. If, in fact, true, the comment made has no place in our society and certainly no place in law enforcement. I was appalled at what transpired on Saturday in Pennsylvania. The violence was unacceptable and has no place in our country. We are grateful former President Trump was not seriously injured. Our hearts are with those injured on Saturday and with the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, who tragically lost his life. The comments made, if confirmed, certainly do not reflect the professionalism and dedication of the men and women of the Dallas Police Department.” - Chief Garcia

Federal officials said Trump was only minutes into his speech at the rally when the shooter, Thomas Matthews Crooks, opened fire from an elevated position outside the rally venue. As shots rang out, the presumptive Republican nominee was grazed in his right ear and whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents after they fatally shot Crooks.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was identified as the victim who was murdered during Saturday's shooting. Authorities said he was a former fire chief and used his body as a shield to protect both his wife and daughter from the bullets.

David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pa., and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pa., were identified as the two spectators who were injured in the shooting.

Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson said in a statement Sunday that his nephew was injured but “thankfully his injury was not serious.”

Authorities have reported accessing Crooks' phone and searched his car and his family's residence in suburban Pittsburgh. However, ongoing efforts to comprehend the shooter's motives have not yielded any significant findings thus far.

Trump, with a bandage on his right ear, made an appearance at the Republican National Convention two days after he was injured. He was greeted with boastful applause and is expected to give his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.