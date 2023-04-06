Dallas' New Litter Removal Team Removes 331 Tons of Trash in Two Months

The city of Dallas has become a hotspot in recent years for new visitors and even more new residents.

It’s led to a buildup of trash in the parts of Dallas that get often overlooked. That’s why the city is testing a new program called the Litter Removal Team, created by Code Compliance Services.

"We noticed that a lot of the litter was not necessarily on private property that we regularly abate,” said Kate Lawler, a manager in the Nuisance Abatement Division for the city of Dallas. “It would be along the gutters, on street corners and service roads of the freeway. We needed to find a way to address that."

The LRT consists of a crew of about 18 people, split up into teams. They pick up trash along service roads, dumping sites and other key areas across every district in Dallas.

For many of these areas, it’s up to the Texas Department of Transportation or public works to clean up. But some zones may overlap and there is a process to get someone out there to clean it up.

Lawler said the LRT is a quicker and more efficient way to tackle these areas.

“This team is strictly proactive. So they don’t work off of cases that have been called in at all. They patrol certain areas of the city. As soon as they see it, they stop and abate it right then,” said Lawler.

The pilot program launched in January and is nearing the halfway mark. So far, it’s already yielding incredible results.

"We keep our city clean,” said LRT supervisor Geary Jones.

Between January 23 and March 31, the crew has already picked up 331 tons, or 700,000 pounds, of litter.

“I'm very proud of the guys. Everywhere we go, they do this type of thing. No complaints, we all just get out and do it,” said Jimmie Roberts, a crew leader for LRT. “It feels great helping out the community and just giving back.”

Much of the litter they find is tied to illegal dumping and the homeless community. While that's another challenge for the city, the crew has found ways around it.

"We do have some areas that we go by and just drop off trash bags. The unsheltered are pretty good at picking up their own trash. They set the bag out for us and we come back and get it,” said Lawler.

Since Dallas' population has grown, code enforcement has noticed an increase in littering and dumping over the last few years.

“We have noticed an increase in the amount of trash and that comes with the cost of what it would take for them to dispose of it in an appropriate matter,” said Lawler. “A lot of people just don’t want to pay those fees now. That’s part of why we have so many tires that get dumped everywhere because people don’t want to pay the tire recyclers to dispose of it the way they’re supposed to.”

It’s a tough job for the crew, many of whom grew up in Dallas and take pride in their city.

“I feel somewhat disappointed because I can tell some of the stuff is dumped,” said Roberts.

Crews have even seen people actively throwing trash off overpasses during a cleanup.

"People are not compassionate enough. They're not compassionate enough about their city,” said Jones. “Most people have been conditioned to just throw trash.”

Lawler added, “I think it’s become second nature for everybody to just roll the window down and throw it out, rather than just putting it to the side in your vehicle and discarding it later.”

But the crew has also had interesting experiences with their findings. Some have found antiques and even cash. One time, they found $500 in fake bills.

“Anytime you find money, it gets your hopes up,” Jones joked.

As of March 20, the Litter Removal Team has incurred a cost of just over $40,000 to operate, which is currently covered by Dallas' code compliance.

The pilot program ends June 1. After that, it's up to the Dallas City Council to make a decision.

"I'm hoping the results that we've produced and the amount of work that we've put into it, that will be able to make it a permanent thing,” said Lawler.

For more information on illegal dumping and to access the hotline to report a site, click here.

To help fight illegal dumping, Dallas’ Code Compliance is hosting a community "Trash Off" event this Saturday. Residents can drop off bulk trash like furniture and other items, tires, and hazardous waste (batteries, oils, paint, aerosols) to be discarded for free.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon at William Blair Park on Rochester Street in Dallas.