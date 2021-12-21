Dallas Motorcycle Officer Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

A Dallas police motorcycle officer is being treated in an area hospital following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Rockwall police said they found the officer after being just before 1 p.m. to an injury crash along the North Service Road Interstate 30 west of Farm-to-Market Road 549.

Officials said the officer had been assisting with a funeral escort into Rockwall before the crash occurred.

Rockwall EMS transported the officer to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office is documenting and investigating the crash.