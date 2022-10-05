Dallas Mother's Remains Found Nearly Two Years After She Vanished

Nearly two years after a young mother vanished in Dallas, police confirmed skeletal remains found in Collin County earlier this year belong to Mercedes Clement.

With no arrests and unanswered questions, her mother said the family’s fight for justice is far from over.

"She had such a kind heart,” said Alicia Gazotti.

While flipping through an album of her eldest daughter’s senior pictures, Gazotti said she often worried Clement’s desire to help people would one day make her an easy target.

Still, nothing could prepare her for the nightmare that began almost exactly two years ago.

"My daughter went missing on October 11th, 2020,” said Clement.

Late that night, surveillance video showed Clement entering the Koko Apartments off Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas.

Gazotti said her daughter was visiting a male 'acquaintance.'

Clement’s car and belongings, like her purse, were found a couple of days later, but the 25-year-old mother vanished.

Gazotti was left fighting for answers. Until yesterday, when detectives arrived on her Flower Mound doorstep.

"They all pulled up and I just knew. They found her,” she said.

According to police, dental records proved human remains, found near Lake Lavon in Princeton back in February, were a match.

“It’s bittersweet. You want to know, and you pray to know, and you really, really want to know. Until you know, and then it's final,” said Gazotti.

Still, the investigation continues. Dallas police said no person of interest has been named in the case.

So as she prepares to bring her daughter home finally, Gazotti said her fight is far from over.

"They took somebody very, very special out of our life, and they have to be held accountable for that. So we're not going to stop. We haven't stopped for two years. We're not going to stop now,” she said.

Dallas Police continue to ask anyone with information in the case to come forward. Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.