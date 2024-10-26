In a tribute to the brave people who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, the City of Dallas will be honoring fallen first responders with the installation of memorial street toppers across the city.

Dallas will present the toppers in a ceremony held at Dallas City Hall on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. The toppers will feature the first responder's name, rank and "End of Watch" date and be placed at intersections close to each death's location.

After the ceremony, the first two toppers commemorating two fallen Dallas police officers will be revealed.

The first one honors 3-year-officer William Riddell at the corner of Elm and North Hall Street. Riddell was shot and killed, leaving behind a wife and seven children, on June 17, 1892, when he and his partner attempted to serve a warrant on a man for carrying a weapon.

The second credits late firefighter John Dardeman, who was killed when a large car crashed into his fire truck during an active fire scene, pinning him between the car and his truck. Dardeman was survived by his mother, two sisters and seven children. His memorial will be placed at Main and South Walton Street.

“We are proud of the work our first responders do each and every day to keep our residents safe,” said Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. “We are honored to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and to celebrate the legacy of their commitment to safety for decades to come," Dallas City Council Member and Public Safety Committee Chair Cara Mendelsohn said.

"This dignified and meaningful remembrance of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Dallas residents will add to our Dallas history and respect of public safety professionals. I am honored to have helped bring this tribute to our public safety officers and have Dallas join cities across the U.S. who highlight their fallen officers in this way.”

Dallas Fire and police have identified over 160 firefighters and officers who have died in the line of duty since 1892. Toppers commemorating the oldest deaths will be set in the earlier phases of the project, with the remaining signs to be placed later this fall.

The Transportation and Public Works Department will work with The City of Dallas and any available immediate family for the creation and installation of future memorials.