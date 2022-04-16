Dallas Mavericks Fans Pack American Airlines Center Playoff Opener

The Dallas Mavericks opened their postseason with a loss against the Utah Jazz in Game 1, but fans say they are not losing hope.

Daniel Perry of Dallas went to the game Saturday with his brother and said he is a lifelong fan of the Mavericks.

“Since 1992 when they were the worst team in the NBA,” he said. “When we could only beat the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets.”

While Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic did not play in Game 1 at the American Airlines Center, fans were initially optimistic. When the team trailed the Jazz in the fourth quarter, fans anxiously watched until the end.

“It’s stressful. We got to score every point, especially with Luka out,” Mahul Birmani said.

Mavericks lost on Saturday 99 to 93. Game 2 is on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.