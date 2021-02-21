Dallas Mavericks Donate $1.25 Million to Mayor's Disaster Relief Fun, Winter Storm Relief Efforts

The Dallas Mavericks organization is donating $1.25 million to the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund and other sources for winter storm relief.

According to the Mavericks and Dallas city officials, Mavericks players Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber made monetary contributions to winter storm relief efforts, as did owner Mark Cuban and President and CEO Cynt Marshall.

The Mavs Foundation and Chime, the team's official jersey partner, also contributed.

In total, $1.1 million went to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund, and $150,000 went to other winter storm relief efforts including emergency and homeless shelters at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Our Calling, Austin Street Shelter, the Stewpot, the Family Place, Genesis Women’s Shelter, the Wilkinson Center, Housing Crisis Center, Voice of Hope, and 14 YMCA locations.

“I am always touched by the generosity of our owner," Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Mavs, said. "When my boss donates $1 million dollars, it encourages the rest of us to show up and give. I also am very proud of our players who have always stepped up during our city’s time of need. This money will go a long way to get these organizations back on their feet. We are heartbroken knowing that there are so many misplaced, hungry and cold Texans in our area and the Mavs and Chime are here to help in any way we can.”

The Mavericks and the mayor's office have partnered on several previous initiatives, including relief efforts after the Oct. 2019 tornado and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund, sponsored by The Dallas Foundation, was initially created to help the City of Dallas shelter Hurricane Katrina refugees in 2005, Dallas city officials said.

According to officials, the money in the Fund can only be used in the event of a federally declared disaster in Dallas.

The state of Texas received an initial federal disaster declaration for the winter storm from President Joe Biden on Feb. 14.

"There are so many of our fellow Dallasites without food, water and shelter during this devastating winter storm, and we would be remiss if we did not help in some way," said Powell, Mavs Center and Power Forward. "I hope that our contributions will give relief to those struggling during this time."

Committee members and The Dallas Foundation have begun discussions for distributing the money to help as many residents in need as possible, city officials said.

The Fund previously distributed $275,000 to organizations that helped Dallas residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am beyond grateful for our partnership with the Dallas Mavericks and for the generosity of the organization. Our residents are hurting right now, and this donation will be a tremendous help to those in need as we deal with property damage, displacements, water accessibility, and other related issues," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. "I hope others will also consider donating whatever they can to the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund and other reputable local organizations as we begin our recovery."