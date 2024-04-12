Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II shares tribute after mother's passing

Kathy Drysdale, the mother of Mavericks rookie center Dereck Lively II, died Friday after a decade-long battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Lively announced his mother’s passing in an Instagram post less than two hours before the Mavericks-Pistons game in American Airlines Center. The Mavericks held a moment of silence in the arena after pregame introductions, and Lively was present, wearing the Mavericks jersey his mother wore, with Drysdale on the back.

“My heart breaks saying goodbye to the most important person in the world to me, my best friend, my superhero, my biggest cheerleader and mom,” Lively wrote.

