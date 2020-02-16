Dallas

Dallas Man Dies in Skiing Accident in Southwestern Colorado

A 70-year-old Dallas man struck a tree and died while skiing at Purgatory Resort in southwestern Colorado

By Associated Press

Generic Skiing Generic Skier Stowe Mountain Resort 112515
necn

A 70-year-old Dallas man struck a tree and died while skiing at Purgatory Resort in southwestern Colorado, the La Plata County Coroner's Office said.

The man was skiing with his wife when he struck the tree at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, officials said. The man died on the mountain. He had been wearing a helmet.

The coroner has not released his name. An autopsy was planned this week.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Garland 1 hour ago

Garland Police Memorial Cleaned by Son of Fallen Officer, Youth Ministry Members

Dallas 2 hours ago

Dallas Police Search for Missing 32-Year-Old Man

It's been three years since someone died at Purgatory Resort near Durango. A 34-year-old woman died in February 2017 after hitting a tree.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us