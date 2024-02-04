Dallas man charged with murder after fight leads to shooting

A Dallas man faces a murder charge after a fight led to a shooting that killed another man overnight.

The Dallas Police Department said 21-year-old Kevin Estrada is charged with murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Juan Carlos Villegas.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Reverchon Drive.

The Dallas Police Department said Villegas and Estrada were fighting when Estrada shot Villegas and fled the scene.

Villegas was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they found Estrada and took him into custody. The shooting is still under investigation.