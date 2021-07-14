dallas isd

Dallas ISD to Host Job Fair for New Teachers on July 20

Dallas ISD said their starting teacher salary is $56,500 a year

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dallas ISD is holding an in-person job far next Tuesday to recruit new teachers as the next school year approaches.

The school district's job fair is at Skyline High School at 4 p.m. on July 20.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The job fair is just one part of a hiring frenzy for teachers in North Texas, as schools are attempting to fill hundreds of teacher and staff openings created with federal relief money.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

BILLY CHEMIRMIR 49 mins ago

Trial Date Set For Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir

Dallas 56 mins ago

Founder of Grocery Store Network Prepares for Opening in South Dallas, Creates Partnership With Dallas Police

Dallas ISD said their starting teacher salary is $56,500 a year.

The district has about 300 teaching vacancies right now, as it added 250 additional positions than the year before for smaller class sizes.

Dallas ISD will also hold another in-person job fair Aug. 5 at Skyline High School.

Anyone interested can fill out an application online here and register for the job fair here.

This article tagged under:

dallas isdeducationjob openings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us