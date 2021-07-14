Dallas ISD to Host Job Fair for New Teachers on July 20

Dallas ISD is holding an in-person job far next Tuesday to recruit new teachers as the next school year approaches.

The school district's job fair is at Skyline High School at 4 p.m. on July 20.

The job fair is just one part of a hiring frenzy for teachers in North Texas, as schools are attempting to fill hundreds of teacher and staff openings created with federal relief money.

Dallas ISD said their starting teacher salary is $56,500 a year.

The district has about 300 teaching vacancies right now, as it added 250 additional positions than the year before for smaller class sizes.

Dallas ISD will also hold another in-person job fair Aug. 5 at Skyline High School.

Anyone interested can fill out an application online here and register for the job fair here.