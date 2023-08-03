Dallas ISD Homeless Education Program is set to receive thousands of shoes for students

Dallas Independent School District’s Homeless Education Program has partnered with Soles4Souls to provide thousands of new athletic shoes for students experiencing homelessness. Through Soles4Souls program, 4EveryKid, they work to provide athletic shoes to eliminate the barrier to educational and extracurricular opportunities.

"Soles4Souls is thrilled to expand our 4EveryKid program in Dallas and work directly with the Dallas ISD Homeless Assistance Program to serve students facing homelessness and housing insecurity," said Buddy Teaster, CEO of Soles4Souls.

It is estimated that over 20,000 pairs of shoes and socks will be provided to underserved kids over the next five years. With the support of Cambridge Holdings and other donors, there are hopes to expand the program across the metroplex.

“Shoes matter in ways that are hard to understand until you don't have them. This will help keep them in school and feel like they are equal,” said Jean-Claude Saada, Cambridge Holdings founder and CEO.

With Cambridge Holdings and Lyda Hill Philanthropies efforts, Soles4Souls has raised 60% of its goal to provide shoes to all students in Dallas ISD for the upcoming school year.

"Footwear is an item that, generally, cannot be purchased through grant funding, so this partnership and initiative is immensely important to fully support the needs of our homeless children and youth," said Dallas ISD District Homeless Liaison Ashley Marshall

The 4EveryKid campaign in DFW is still accepting donations here.