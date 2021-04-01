Local Students Donate Shoes for Charity

A group of young North Texas students closed out Women’s History Month with a meaningful donation for something good.

Throughout March, Primrose School of Forney at Gateway focused on global women’s empowerment and recognizing the women who have paved the way for equality in history.

The school partnered with Soles4Souls in their annual show drive. The Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit distributes those donated items to people around the world in need. The students' donated their shoes specifically to relief for women around the world while creating jobs and empowering them to break the cycle of poverty.

In just two weeks, the kids were able to collect 119 pairs of shoes that went directly to Soles4Souls.