Forney

Local Students Donate Shoes for Charity

By Laura Harris

Primrose School of Forney at Gateway

A group of young North Texas students closed out Women’s History Month with a meaningful donation for something good.

Throughout March, Primrose School of Forney at Gateway focused on global women’s empowerment and recognizing the women who have paved the way for equality in history.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The school partnered with Soles4Souls in their annual show drive. The Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit distributes those donated items to people around the world in need. The students' donated their shoes specifically to relief for women around the world while creating jobs and empowering them to break the cycle of poverty.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 6 mins ago

Competition Starts to Find Best Dancers in North Texas

In just two weeks, the kids were able to collect 119 pairs of shoes that went directly to Soles4Souls.

This article tagged under:

Forney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us