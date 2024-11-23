Dallas ISD to give free Thanksgiving break meals to families on Monday

Dallas ISD is closed the week of Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, families in need will still have access to the nutritious food they usually rely on when school is in session.

The district is hosting pop-up meal services on Monday. These services include three days’ worth of breakfast and lunch that can be heated and eaten at home.

The meals are free for all Dallas ISD children 18 and under and those up to 21 years old with disabilities.

Children must be present to pick up meals.

The distribution is on Monday morning at various schools across the district. For sites and locations, click here.