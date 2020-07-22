dallas isd

Dallas ISD Chief of School Leadership Named as Lone Finalist for Austin ISD Superintendent Position

Stephanie Elizalde was approved as the sole finalist in a meeting on Tuesday night

Stephanie Elizalde

Austin ISD has voted to approve a lone finalist for its next superintendent.

According to Dallas ISD, Stephanie Elizalde was approved as the sole finalist in a meeting on Tuesday night.

Elizalde has been with Dallas ISD since 2011. She has held several positions, including her most recent role as Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership.

Elizalde assumed the position of Chief of School Leadership in 2015. In this position, she provided direction for instructional programs at the district's 227 schools, with a focus on increasing achievement and improving instruction, Dallas ISD said.

Elizalde has bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.

If Elizalde accepts the position as Austin ISD superintendent, she will take over once outgoing superintendent Paul Cruz leaves on August 31.

