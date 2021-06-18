summer break

Dallas, Fort Worth School Districts Start Summer Breaks

The two largest school districts in North Texas have plans to help keep students on track after a school year impacted by the pandemic

Dallas and Fort Worth independent school districts started their summer breaks Friday after their school years were extended by three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both districts said they were concerned about the “pandemic slide,” which left many students falling behind because of the sudden change to remote learning caused by COVID-19.

Fort Worth ISD will be open summer learning programs for all of its students regardless of grade level. The district said its plan is to have students catch up in any subject they feel they struggled with.

More than 7,000 students had applied for the program through last week, making it the largest in-person summer school program yet for Fort Worth.

Meanwhile, Dallas ISD will take a different approach. The school district is letting schools opt into new calendar school years, this would add extra weeks for students who need it. The option would also mean that the next two school years would start earlier and end later, making summer breaks a few weeks shorter.

Dallas ISD also focused on its “Finish Strong” initiative to help high school seniors graduate on time. The program helped increase the graduation rate from 66% in April to 90% as of Friday.

Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington ISD students can expect to be back in class Aug. 16.

