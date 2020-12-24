DFW Airport Explosives Detective Makes TSA 2021 Canine Calendar

The Transportation Security Administration unveiled its 2021 TSA Canine Calendar and a pup on patrol at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport made the page.

Thirteen different explosive detective canines from around the country were selected for the 2021 calendar.

If you feel like you never knew there was a calendar, you are right. The calendar is normally just an internal calendar for TSA employees, but this year they decided to "gift" it to the public through their website.

"We held a cutest canine contest earlier in the year. And these were some of the canines that have been submitted into the contest," said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. " The winner was Kayla and Kayla is a canine and works in Honolulu, and she is actually on the cover of the calendar.

DFW Airport's own Lexa-Alexy is featured in November.

The 3-year-old German Shepherd "LIVES for crunchy treats" and loves to play catch with tennis balls and running with her handler Jennifer S. to stay in shape. She also loves to sunbathe when she's not working and hopes to get a modeling gig after retirement.

If you see a detective canine, you can't pet them, but you can ask the handler for a trading card that has the dog's picture and information.

CLICK HERE to download the 2021 TSA Canine Calendar.