Two people are on the run after a hit-and-run crash early Monday that injured three people including two Dallas Fire-Rescue employees.

Dallas Police said DFR was at the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a minivan at about 12:35 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Hunnicut and John West roads when the driver of a black Honda Accord hit the minivan from behind.

An adult man was pinned between the minivan and sedan and was seriously injured. Two DFR employees suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Dallas Police said two people ran from the crash and are not in custody. Police have not identified the two people or provided any descriptions.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Greene at 214-796-9013, or email at daniel.greene@dallaspolice.gov.