Dallas

Two run after secondary crash pins man between two vehicles, 2 DFR employees hurt

Two DFR employees were hurt in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured another

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC DFW

Two people are on the run after a hit-and-run crash early Monday that injured three people including two Dallas Fire-Rescue employees.

Dallas Police said DFR was at the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a minivan at about 12:35 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Hunnicut and John West roads when the driver of a black Honda Accord hit the minivan from behind.

An adult man was pinned between the minivan and sedan and was seriously injured. Two DFR employees suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Dallas Police said two people ran from the crash and are not in custody. Police have not identified the two people or provided any descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Greene at 214-796-9013, or email at daniel.greene@dallaspolice.gov.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Fire Department
