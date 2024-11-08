Dallas father searches for answers in son's hit-and-run death

Detectives with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

The victim’s dad is pleading for information connected to his son’s death.

Gene Gathright’s son, Gene Edward Gathright, was working, living his life and making his own way. Even as a busy 27-year-old, though, Gathright told NBC 5 his son didn’t miss weekly phone calls.

“He usually calls me on Sunday, but I didn’t receive his call on Sunday. Monday I was getting ready to call him. Right before I picked up my phone to call him, the sheriff knocked on my door to give me the news,” he said.

Gene had died after being hit on the side of the interstate. The driver never stopped.

“He was having problems with the car,” Gathright said. “He just got the car and he’s been having problems with it.”

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said Gene’s vehicle was disabled in the right lane of northbound I-35 near 8th St. around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when another driver hit him and kept going.

Detectives released surveillance footage of a green F-150 believed to be connected to the incident. They say the truck might have damage to the passenger side mirror.

F-150 suspected in hit-and-run

“It’s hard to lose a child. It’s really hard on you,” he said. “I would like justice. It’s bad to not stop to help and render aid in an accident.”

Everything changed in an instant, and Gathright said his family, including Gene’s siblings, are forced to adjust to life without him…

“He was the life, the light and everything of the party,” he said. “He liked to have fun. His spirits were always up. He just wanted to be a better and good person.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of I-35 and 8th St. between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Sunday is asked to contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes unit at 214-589-2343.