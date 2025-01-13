Dallas

Dallas expands smoking definition, bans vaping where smoking was prohibited

The updated definition now also includes plant products such as marijuana or cannabis

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang is commending the City of Dallas for expanding the definition of smoking to include vaping and other plant products, effectively banning vaping in all locations currently prohibited for smoking.

"I applaud the City of Dallas for taking this important step toward a healthier future for our residents,” said Huang. “The updated smoke-free ordinance is a significant victory in our ongoing efforts to protect public health. By expanding the definition of smoking to include electronic devices and plant products, we are creating a more equitable and protective environment for all.”

On Dec. 11, 2024, the Dallas City Council approved an amendment to the city code to broaden the definition of smoking to include electronic smoking devices. The updated definition now also includes plant products such as marijuana or cannabis.

Smoking is prohibited in all indoor enclosed spaces, within 15 feet of entrances to such spaces, and on park property.

DCHHS said the city's ordinance required entities to update their existing “No Smoking” signage to include a ban on electronic smoking devices. A one-year grace period has been provided for compliance, with the ordinance set to take full effect on Dec. 11, 2025.

