Dallas Environment and Sustainability Committee Discusses Potential Invasive Beetle Species

The Dallas Environment and Sustainability Committee met at 9 a.m. on Monday to discuss an invasive species that is on its way to Dallas.

The emerald ash borer, an invasive boring insect species that originated in Asia, was first identified in Michigan in 2002 and has spread to 35 states.

The insects have been detected in Tarrant and Denton counties, and they have destroyed millions of ash trees in the United States.

The beetles were likely introduced in Texas through wood products transported by individuals moving from infested states.

The beetle has the potential to cause significant damage to the Great Trinity Forest in Dallas, where about 40% of trees are ash.

At Monday's meeting, the committee discussed potential action plans to slow the spread of the beetles.

Environmental and Sustainability Committee aims to develop a task force by April 2021, and develop and implement a management plan by December 2021.