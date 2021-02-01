Dallas

Dallas Environment and Sustainability Committee Discusses Potential Invasive Beetle Species

The beetle has the potential to cause significant damage to the Great Trinity Forest in Dallas

City of Dallas

The Dallas Environment and Sustainability Committee met at 9 a.m. on Monday to discuss an invasive species that is on its way to Dallas.

The emerald ash borer, an invasive boring insect species that originated in Asia, was first identified in Michigan in 2002 and has spread to 35 states.

The insects have been detected in Tarrant and Denton counties, and they have destroyed millions of ash trees in the United States.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 25 mins ago

American Airlines Tells Unions That More Furloughs May be Coming

The beetles were likely introduced in Texas through wood products transported by individuals moving from infested states.

The beetle has the potential to cause significant damage to the Great Trinity Forest in Dallas, where about 40% of trees are ash.

At Monday's meeting, the committee discussed potential action plans to slow the spread of the beetles.

Environmental and Sustainability Committee aims to develop a task force by April 2021, and develop and implement a management plan by December 2021.

This article tagged under:

Dallasenvironmentbeetle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us