Dallas County to Spray After Mosquito Samples Test Positive For West Nile

The Dallas County Health and Human Services will spray for mosquitoes in Cedar Hill after mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both Friday and Saturday nights, weather permitting.

The area to be sprayed is in the 75104 zip code and is bounded by (map down below):

Joe Pool Lake to the west

Belt Line Road to the south

Highway 67 to the east

West Farm to Market 1382 to the north

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites