No One Found After Mysterious Report of Young Girl Walking Along Highway

Deputies and police searched Dallas County highways for a little girl Wednesday morning after receiving a call about a child walking along the interstate, deputies say.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a young girl, around 5-years-old, walking on Interstate 35 near Interstate 635.

Deputies said the incident was reported at about 1:30 a.m. by a construction worker who was working on the 635 Express.

Sheriff's deputies and Farmers Branch police officers searched the area on foot and in vehicles, but they were unable to locate the child, deputies said.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, deputies requested a flyover by Air 1, the Dallas Police Department's helicopter, but they were also unable to locate anyone.

Deputies said they spoke with people at a nearby DART station. but they also reported nothing unusual.

The scene was cleared shortly after 3 a.m. and no other reports about the girl were received, deputies said.