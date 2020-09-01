Dallas County Sheriffs Office Investigates Crash on Jim Miller Road

The Dallas County Sheriffs Office is investigating a car crash that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Officers said a sedan that went off the roadway and dove into a gas pump near Jim Miller Road and Interstate 30.

The incident caused a semi to lose control as it swerved to avoid hitting the sedan, officers said.

The driver of the semi tried to regain control of the vehicle, but eventually the vehicle jackknifed.

Officers said the two people inside the sedan fled the scene on foot. Police apprehended one of the occupants, but the other has not been located at this time.

No one was injured during the incident.