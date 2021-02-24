Dallas County Partners with YMCA to Open Free Vaccine Registration Centers on Wednesday

YMCA branches located nearby in-need locations will join the Dallas County Health and Human Services to help Dallas residents register for vaccinations starting Wednesday, Feb 24.

"We see firsthand that many of those who currently qualify for the vaccine do not have computers or internet access at home, and at the Y, we believe access should not be a barrier to receiving the vaccine," vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, Rodrigua Ross said.

The registration clinics are targeted towards senior and vulnerable populations who may need assistance to register.

The effort stems from the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas' "Y-Commitment", the non-profits pledge to make the health of its members, program participants, staff, guests, and the North Texas community a top priority.

YMCA will host registration clinics at a different location each week, but all will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The locations and the dates they will be open are:

February 24: Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff - 6701 S. Hampton Road, Dallas

March 3: Grand Prairie YMCA - 4556 S. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie

March 10: Lake Highlands YMCA - 8920 Stults Road, Dallas

March 17: Richardson YMCA - 821 Custer Road, Richardson

March 24: Semones YMCA - 4332 Northhaven Road, Dallas

Date TBA: Park South YMCA - 2500 Romine Avenue, Dallas

The YMCA registration clinics will be open until Wednesday, March 24.

There will not be vaccinations offered at these sights, solely help and internet access for vaccine registration.