Dallas County Monkeypox Cases Reach 14, Including Local Transmission

A new report shows there have been 14 reported cases of monkeypox in Dallas County since the beginning of the outbreak, including local transmission connected to a recent incident of local exposure.

The report was made Tuesday by Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS).

DCHHS said that the threat in the county remains low. Monkeypox is rare and does not easily spread without close, skin-to-skin contact. Men who have sex with men make up a larger proportion of identified cases to date but the risk is not limited to the LGBTQ community, DCHHS said.

Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk. The monkeypox vaccine is currently in low supply and can only be offered to those with known skin-to-skin contact with a confirmed monkeypox case.

Visit Dallas County's monkeypox page for the most up-to-date information on cases in the county.