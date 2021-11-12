Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Announces Re-Election Campaign

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says he's running for a fourth term next year.

Jenkins, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday that he'll officially file for re-election on Saturday, kicking off his 2022 campaign to lead the Dallas County Commissioners Court.

"I am filing for re-election because there is still a lot of work that needs to be accomplished in Dallas County. From fighting back against COVID-19 to making sure our children have access to quality education and health care, I am ready to continue this fight alongside the people of Dallas County," Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "The resilience our community has shown during these difficult times has been an inspiration to me and my family. I am confident our best days are ahead of us and together there is nothing we can't achieve."

Jenkins' current term ends on Dec. 31, 2022. The primary is March 1, 2022, with primary runoffs slated for May 24, 2022. The uniform election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

What is a Commissioners Court?

In Texas, the state constitution calls for each county to have a governing body and that governing body is the county commissioners court. Each court is made up of a county judge and four commissioners, with each commissioner representing one of four districts. County commissioners are elected by their representative districts every four years. The county judge is the presiding officer over the court and is elected by voters from across the county to a four-year term.