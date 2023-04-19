Dallas County Jail Inmate Who Escaped By Jumping Laundry Detail Captured in Garland: Sheriff

A Dallas County Jail inmate is back in custody after he escaped by jumping from a laundry detail vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Carlos Duarte was working as a trusty, an inmate given responsibilities or privileges not available to all other inmates when he hopped out of the laundry detail transport vehicle and escaped.

Duarte was placed under arrest at about 7 p.m. after Garland Police were called to a person acting erratically at a bus stop, a Dallas Sheriff's office spokesman said. Officers determined the man was escapee Duarte and arrested him.

He is now charged with felony escape while arrested/confined, the spokesman said.

Before his capture, the sheriff's office said Duarte is known to frequently visit Garland and Irving. They offered no other information on his history or whether he should be considered a violent offender.

According to online jail records, Duarte had been at the county jail since March 7, held on bonds totaling $10,000 for two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of a probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.