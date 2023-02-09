Law enforcement officers responded to a report of possible gunshots being heard inside the Dallas County Health and Human Services building Thursday afternoon.

There have been no reports of injuries and it is not yet confirmed whether a shooting took place, Dallas County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jasmyn Carter told reporters outside the building, located along the 2300 block of Stemmons Freeway.

Carter said an employee working on the fifth floor said she heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the floor below her. She called family members who then called police, which prompted an active shooter response at about 2:30 p.m.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed people being led away from the building and multiple sheriff's deputies surrounding the building.

The spokeswoman said officers were searching the building and more information would come soon.

Thursday's incident comes after a Nov. 8 murder-suicide shooting at the neighboring Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. Investigators said a man, James Frost, shot and killed his estranged wife, Beth Frost, before taking his own life. She worked as a medical examiner for the county.

