Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Charged With Driving Under the Influence

A Dallas County criminal court judge was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence, according to Farmers Branch police records.

About 10:43 p.m., Farmers Branch officers were called to the 13500 block of Midway Road, where a white Cadillac had struck a light pole. The driver, Audrey Faye Moorehead, was placed under arrest on a DUI charge and taken to the Farmers Branch jail, the arrest report stated.

She was released on bond the following day.

Moorehead assumed office in Dallas County in 2018 and presides over County Criminal Court 3. She is listed as member of the Dallas Bar Association Board of Directors.

Moorehead has not responded to a request for comment.