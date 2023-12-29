Dallas County court clerk indicted for allegedly faking a notice to evict Mesquite woman

A Dallas County grand jury has indicted a clerk for a justice of the peace on misdemeanor charges of forgery for allegedly faking a hearing notice used to evict a Mesquite woman, according to court documents filed Dec. 23.

Lutishia Williams, 53, is accused of fabricating a hearing notice in August 2022. The notice was used as a basis to evict Chantel Hardaway, a Mesquite mother who claimed in a lawsuit that she never received the hearing notice.

The hearing notice alleged to be fake is a Microsoft Word-generated document dated June 14 and signed by Williams.

Williams is the chief clerk for Justice of the Peace Margaret O’Brien, who previously denied any wrongdoing by anyone in her court. Williams and O’Brien did not respond to requests for comment.

To read more, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.