Dallas Council approves $7.8 million contract with county jail

A discussion around the approval of a nearly $8 million jail contract, prompted some Dallas council members Wednesday to call for a committee to review investments the city makes with the county.

Dallas County is already looking to what might replace the Lew Sterrett Justice Center in the future, while working to keep the existing jail, which dates to 1983, operating and passing state inspections.

It’s what brought Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price to Dallas City Hall on Wednesday,

“Right now everything is on that one campus, but it is a challenge,” Price said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Price voiced concern about the city’s $7.8 million contract to process and house city prisoners at the county jail, asserting the dollar amount is far too low.

“You basically deposit about 40% of the individuals in that facility,” Price said. “So when you look at that and you start talking about 8 million dollars, you’re a little short.”

Price said several other municipalities in Dallas County either operate their own jail or partner up with neighboring cities to maintain a jail.

Dallas County is already exploring where a new jail and criminal courthouse might be built in the future.

Price said Wednesday that constructing a new jail and criminal courthouse would cost an estimated $5 billion. He said previously he would like to see it completed by 2032.

District 13 Councilmember Gay Donnell Willis said Price raised an important point and before the council unanimously approved the jail contract, Willis urged colleagues to look closer at the benefits Dallas taxpayers receive for the money the city sends to the county across all contracts.

“I think if we can get ahead of it and have a conversation about what the contribution is versus what’s received, that might point us to a direction on whether Dallas does need to invest in our own jail,” Willis said.

Councilmember Chad West indicated he would be willing to explore the issue further in the Government Performance and Financial Management committee.