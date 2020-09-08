Dallas

Dallas Constable Returns Over 10 Thousand Dollars to Citizen

Constable Michael Orozco returned $10,175.40 to a Dallas County resident on Tuesday

Dallas Constable Michael Orozco

A Dallas Constable has returned over $10,000 that were wrongfully levied on a citizen from a 2001 tax warrant.

Constable Michael Orozco returned $10,175.40 to a Dallas County resident on Tuesday.

Orozco said that when his administration discovered funds that should have been refunded to a resident, they worked diligently to find the individual to whom they should return the money.

Almost 20 years after the tax warrant, the funds have been returned to the Dallas County resident.

According to Orozco, there will be more refunds forthcoming in the future.

