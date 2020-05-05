Dallas Closes Applications for Home Assistance Program

The City of Dallas has closed applications for its rent and mortgage assistance program.

In less than 48 hours almost 10,000 people were approved to move into the next phase of the application process.

More than 16,000 people applied Monday which was the first day the program was open.

Mayor Eric Johnson announced the program was full earlier Tuesday afternoon, several days earlier than expected.

Those approved for assistance will get part of the $13 million dollars made available through the city.