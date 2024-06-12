Dallas City Council hits pause on plan for high-speed rail connection to Fort Worth

The city of Dallas says it’s pumping the brakes on the plan to connect to Fort Worth via high-speed rail.

You're not alone if it seems challenging to understand how, where, and when high-speed rail might pass through Dallas.

On Wednesday, members of the Dallas City Council took turns expressing concern and lack of support for a proposed Dallas to Fort Worth high-speed rail line until the potential economic impact is better understood.

The council approved a resolution by a 14-0 vote that opposes the construction of any new elevated passenger rail through the Central Business District until an economic impact study was completed in early 2025.

“My hope is that this resolution will send a clear message that the city of Dallas does not currently support the above-ground alignment that’s been presented,” District 2 councilmember Jesse Moreno said.

The vote came three months after the Regional Transportation Council, which handles long-range transportation planning as part of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), presented a possible route for the 30-mile stretch to the city council.

During that meeting, councilmembers and commercial real estate developers voiced concerns about the proposed elevated route through areas of southwest downtown currently eyed for hotel development in conjunction with the construction of a new convention center.

District 6 councilmember Omar Narvaez, who represents Dallas on the 44-member RTC, said the organization is a partner with the city and will hold a workshop in September on possible routes for a high-speed rail connection between Fort Worth and Dallas.

“We can pause, tap the brakes, whatever you want to call it, and that’s okay because we need to get this right,” Narvaez said. “This is going to affect Dallas for the next 100 years, easily.”