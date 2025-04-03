‘The Pitch' is back, benefiting the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

Much like the hit show, ‘Shark Tank,’ but with a heart, The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas will roll out ‘The Pitch’ next week for a ninth straight year.

‘The Pitch’ promises an unforgettable night of innovation, impact, and community spirit. As the organization celebrates its centennial, the show will serve as an exciting highlight, spotlighting five visionary social entrepreneurs who are transforming access to education, income, and health in North Texas.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

These entrepreneurs will pitch their game-changing ideas to a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience to win a share of $295,000 in prize funding and the coveted title of Social Innovator of the Year.

Audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite pitch, alongside the panel of judges, to determine which social innovation will receive funding and recognition.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"At United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, we are committed to bold dreams for Big D, and we believe social innovation is the catalyst that transforms those dreams into reality," said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. "The Pitch is far more than an exciting competition. It's a catalyst for these five visionary entrepreneurs to secure vital funding that drives measurable progress in education, income and health – the three foundational pillars that shape every North Texan's quality of life. It's an opportunity for community stakeholders to hear our inspiring finalists' journeys firsthand, to witness the remarkable momentum we're building together, and to join a powerful movement creating direct, lasting change across North Texas.”

The five finalists selected to present their innovative ideas at this year’s The Pitch event are:

Crystal Dobson of CardiacFITT, an innovative healthcare management platform focused on cardiovascular wellness that serves underserved communities through fitness, nutrition, health coaching, and education.

of CardiacFITT, an innovative healthcare management platform focused on cardiovascular wellness that serves underserved communities through fitness, nutrition, health coaching, and education. Jason Hernandez of La Tiendita, a nonprofit grocery store and resource center that empowers at-risk Latino students with internships, wrap-around services, and support to graduate from high school.

of La Tiendita, a nonprofit grocery store and resource center that empowers at-risk Latino students with internships, wrap-around services, and support to graduate from high school. Saki Milton of The GEMS Camp, which provides fair access to quality STEM education for underrepresented girls in North Texas, including university sleepaway camps and after-school enrichment.

of The GEMS Camp, which provides fair access to quality STEM education for underrepresented girls in North Texas, including university sleepaway camps and after-school enrichment. Laura Hayes with The Learning Bridge, a program helping students navigate the college access process through innovative products like ADMITnGO, a video game designed to help students plan their educational future.

with The Learning Bridge, a program helping students navigate the college access process through innovative products like ADMITnGO, a video game designed to help students plan their educational future. Vangelic Parker of Housing Connector: Works with property owners and managers to reduce housing application criteria, helping more people access affordable housing.

The panel of judges for The Pitch includes:

Tavia Hunt, director, Kansas City Chiefs Women’s Organization (CWO)

Mike & Kass Lazerow, co-founders of Golf.com and Buddy Media, founders and partners of Velvet Sea Ventures

Vipin Nambiar, founder and managing partner of HN Capital Partners

Jamie O'Banion, founder and CEO, BeautyBio

Megha Tolia, board member; co-founding director, Spears Institute for Entrepreneurship

These judges bring a wealth of expertise, philanthropy, and innovative thinking to the table, evaluating the pitches on innovation, equity, impact, organizational sustainability, and presentation.

The Pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. Tickets can be purchased online. See the 2024 winners here.