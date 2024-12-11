Dallas city council approves investment for 2026 World Cup broadcast hub

In a pivotal decision that cements Dallas’s role as a global media hub for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Dallas City Council has officially approved $15 million to upgrade the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center into the International Broadcast Center.

The city council voted unanimously during Wednesday’s meeting, after about an hour of discussion, questions, and excitement for the world’s most-watched sporting event.

The next step is to move forward with a contract with FIFA, which had already selected Dallas for the International Broadcast Center, or IBC.

The North Texas region is preparing to host several matches for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, after a lengthy bid against other cities across North America. Leaders from Dallas and other North Texas cities, AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas, the Dallas Sports Commission, DFW Airport, Love Field, and other city, regional, state, and national entities collaborated for years to win the bid.

The title of IBC host is another feather in the cap for Dallas, which had previously served as the IBC location for the 1994 FIFA World Cup when the facility was then based at Fair Park. That prior experience likely gave Dallas an edge over Atlanta in the most recent bidding process.

The newly approved $15 million investment will fund critical upgrades to the convention center’s infrastructure. This includes enhancements in climate control, power sourcing, and other essential features necessary for the IBC to operate efficiently.

FIFA plans to occupy the facility for eight months, starting in January 2026, to prepare and build out the broadcast center.

The upgrades coincide with a larger, ongoing renovation of the convention center itself. Demolition of parts of the facility is scheduled to begin next summer, but the city will pause the work to accommodate FIFA’s needs during the tournament. This dual timeline reflects the complexity of the project but underscores Dallas’s commitment to balance long-term development with a short-term global opportunity.

“This is the perfect backdrop for people who will be broadcasting from literally our downtown to every corner of the globe. No event brings us together as global citizens more than the FIFA World Cup,” said Jennifer Scripps, CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc., while addressing the council on Wednesday.

City officials also touted the enormous economic benefits that come with hosting the IBC. FIFA estimates that Dallas’s role as a World Cup host city – which includes nine matches at AT&T Stadium, a 39-day Fan Fest at Fair Park, and the IBC – will generate $2 billion economic impact for the region.

Before the vote, council members engaged in discussions with the World Cup Host Committee, posing questions about logistics, costs, and the potential return on investment.

An official press conference to share more details on the initiative was set for Wednesday but was postponed until after the New Year. According to city officials, the delay will allow the planning committee to explore additional opportunities tied to the World Cup’s broader impact on Dallas.