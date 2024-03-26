Vacant church catches fire near Dallas Love Field Airport

Dallas firefighters are fighting a fire Tuesday afternoon at a vacant church near Love Field Airport.

The building was once occupied by Iglesia Adventista at the corner of Denton Drive South and Bombay Avenue on the west side of the airport.

Children at Obadiah Knight Elementary School, which is next door to the church, were seen being moved to another location.

Belinda Javier told NBC 5 that she lives nearby and said she heard the fire trucks arrive. She said smoke quickly started spreading between the buildings and that the church went up in flames very quickly.

Javier said the church had been abandoned for some time and that it was boarded up because people had been going in and out of the building taking things.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

NBC 5 News An unoccupied church in Dallas caught fire Tuesday, March 26, 2024.