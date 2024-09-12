Texas Supreme Court orders Dallas to drop charter amendment proposals from November ballot

The Texas Supreme Court ordered Dallas to drop three proposed charter amendments from the Nov. 5 election ballot because they were designed to cancel out propositions panned by council members and some top city officials.

The City Council voted a little after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to remove the proposals; officials declined to comment on the ruling.

In an opinion released Wednesday, the state Supreme Court concluded the counterpropositions could mislead voters because the ballot language didn’t acknowledge that they conflicted with rival proposals backed by the nonprofit group Dallas Hero, an advocate for stronger public safety measures.

“Simultaneously holding an election on contradictory propositions with which the city cannot comply is confusing, and ballot language that fails to address that contradiction or how it will be resolved does not ‘substantially submit the question ... with such definiteness and certainty that voters are not misled,’” the court opinion reads.

The opinion says ordering the city to remove Propositions K, M and N from the ballot is “the appropriate remedy” because they are the “source of the confusion.”

