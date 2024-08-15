Dallas city elections would move to November in proposed charter amendment

Voters in Dallas will decide this fall whether to increase pay for the city council and the mayor and change the date of city elections.

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council spent nine hours discussing amendments to fifteen initial ballot initiatives.

Some of the initial proposals for amendments to the city of Dallas charter did not survive council scrutiny to make it to the ballot, including a proposal to extend the term of city council members to four years from the current two-year terms.

District 1 councilmember Chad West, who represents parts of North Oak Cliff, authored the amendment to eliminate wording in the city charter that references May as the time to hold city elections.

"The opportunity for us as a council to change our election date and move it from May to November would, as we’ve seen in other cities across Texas, most likely double voter turnout, making it easier for voters to vote," West said.

The city council also advanced four citizen-led charter amendments, which is required under state law because each of the proposals obtained the necessary 20,000 valid signatures from Dallas residents.

One deals with the legalization of marijuana possession under four ounces.

The other three from the group Dallas HERO relate to minimum staffing for the Dallas Police Department, compensation for the city manager being tied to the results of a city community survey, and the ability for citizens to take members of city government to court for failing to follow the city charter.

Many councilmembers expressed concerns about the four citizen-led amendments, saying they would not vote for them as individual citizens, but advanced just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for voters to decide.

The general election is Tuesday, November 5.