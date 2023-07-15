Dallas CASA's 28th annual Parade of Playhouses returns to NorthPark Center

The whimsical children's playhouses part of an effort to raise money for Dallas CASA are back at NorthPark Center starting July 14-30.

There are 14 houses on display, varying from a golf-themed playhouse, a spaceship, a yellow submarine, a hobbit house, an old-school movie theater, and a design inspired by The Quadrangle.

But apart from the miniature architecture's appeal to the eyes, the playhouses hope to bring attention to abused and neglected children.

The playhouses are a visual representation of the dreams of children in foster care who simply want permanent homes where they are safe and loved. Dallas CASA, in a statement

Various builders and companies have donated their time and materials to build the houses.

The event raises money through a raffle with tickets at $5 each or at $20 for five tickets. They are available at ticket tables throughout NorthPark or at DallasCASA.org.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers serve as the voices in court for abused and neglected children removed from their homes and placed in the protective care of the state.

NorthPark Center has hosted the event since 1996. You can see a list of this year's playhouses here.