Dallas Boy, 2, Shoots Self in the Leg: Police

Child is believed to be in stable condition Friday afternoon

A 2-year-old boy is recovering after police say he accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. at a townhome on the 3500 block of Munger Avenue.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Children's Medical Center in Dallas and was said to be in stable condition.

Dallas police are investigating the shooting, including how the child got the weapon.

