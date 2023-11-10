Dallas Animal Services officer who fosters wildlife in her home gets spotlight on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Dallas Animal Services officer and wildlife investigator Jacqui Sutherland was recently nominated for the ongoing PAWSitively Good Awards and on Nov. 8 The Kelly Clarkson Show spotlighted her efforts.

Sutherland was nominated for working with the local wildlife population in DFW, including coyotes, bobcats, possums, skunks and bats, and fostering hundreds of pets in her own home.

Sutherland explained to Clarkson how she got her nickname, the 'Coyote Lady'.

"I work with educating the public extensively in regards to the elimination of attractants, to ensure we're not making any bad decisions, putting our pets at risk, or accidentally feeding wild animals we shouldn't," said Sutherland. "I also actively go out and train coyotes. I reproduce situations where they're making bad decisions and introduce a consequence, which doesn't hurt the animal at all. It's just reminding them that people need to be feared and they need to have firm boundaries when it comes to interactions with us."

Sutherland is also a licensed wildlife rehabilitation specialist in the state of Texas and specializes in bats and opossums native to our area.

