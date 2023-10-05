Dallas Animal Services

Dallas Animal Services exceeds capacity for large dogs, holds free adoption event

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) continues to see intake outpace outcomes for large dogs, according to the shelter.

Currently, they are around 170% capacity with 510 dogs housed in 300 kennels, DAS is doubling up most of the large dog kennels in the facility.

DAS is asking for help from community members who can adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate.

An Empty the Shelters event is going on now through Oct. 15 where currently pets are free to adopt and are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped; and come with a voucher for a free veterinary visit.

DAS is located at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75212.

Hours are:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can visit BeDallas90.org to see available pets, become a foster, or join the volunteer program. Donations can be made to Friends of Dallas Animal Services at FriendsofDAS.org.

